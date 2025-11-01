Chicago weather: Rain expected for Saturday, but not an all-day soaker

There will be some scattered showers and slightly chilly temps today, but it won’t be an all-day soaker.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Highs will be around 50 degrees for much of the area, which is a bit cooler than we’ve seen in recent days.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is around 56 degrees.

The scattered showers are coming from a large system swirling through Wisconsin toward Chicago. There might be peaks of sunshine, but plenty of clouds throughout the day.

High temperatures return into the mid-50s for your Sunday.

After today, temps are going to trend upward really throughout the rest of the week, meaning the lower end of the 60s and some sunshine.

Then, virtually all dry conditions for much of the work week!