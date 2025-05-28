Chicago weather: Our long-awaited warmup begins Thursday

The majority of Chicagoland picked up between a quarter and half inch of rain on Wednesday, although there were a few outliers that saw over a half inch.

The good news – sunshine and higher temperatures arrive on Thursday.

Full Forecast :

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s. A stray shower or two will be possible, but most of the night is expected to be dry.



Thursday looks pleasant with highs around 70 under partly sunny skies. A few isolated showers will be possible during the day.

Friday brings warmer temperatures with highs likely climbing into the upper 70s. Afternoon and evening showers are possible as a cold front slips south through the area, but any activity should be rather scattered in nature.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler on Saturday with highs likely in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will become mostly sunny. Sunday will be a tad warmer with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The heat is on next week! Monday through Wednesday will warm into the mid 80s and a few spots may tag upper 80s.