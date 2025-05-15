Expand / Collapse search

IN PHOTOS: Severe storms bring large hail, strong winds to Chicago area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 15, 2025 8:52pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicagoland saw strong winds and heavy rain Thursday night as storms barreled through the area.

CHICAGO - Chicagoland endured a dangerous bout of severe weather on Thursday that brought hurricane-force winds, baseball-size hail or larger and prompted several storm warnings.

Storms arrived by mid-afternoon, followed by a cold front. Residents of Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison and St. Paul were under a Level 3 "enhanced risk" for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service and NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

 Several FOX 32 viewers submitted photos of the aftermath of the storms, shared below:

Image 1 of 10

Hail stones in Winthrop Harbor.  (Rebecca Wilson)

