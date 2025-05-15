IN PHOTOS: Severe storms bring large hail, strong winds to Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicagoland endured a dangerous bout of severe weather on Thursday that brought hurricane-force winds, baseball-size hail or larger and prompted several storm warnings.
Storms arrived by mid-afternoon, followed by a cold front. Residents of Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison and St. Paul were under a Level 3 "enhanced risk" for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service and NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.
Several FOX 32 viewers submitted photos of the aftermath of the storms, shared below:
Hail stones in Winthrop Harbor. (Rebecca Wilson)