Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 5:55 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Eastern Will County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, DeKalb County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kendall County, Kane County, Southern Cook County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Central Cook County, Porter County, Lake County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Lake County

Chicago storms: Photos, videos capture Wednesday's severe weather

By Jenna Carroll
Published  March 19, 2025 5:38pm CDT
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs experienced severe weather on Wednesday.

The NWS said strong tornadoes are possible, along with ping-pong-sized hail and gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for dozens of Illinois counties, such as Will, Kankakee and Lake County, Indiana, until at least 6 p.m.

Viewers from around the area submitted videos and photos of the storm.

Chicago storm photos

What we know:

As storms moved through the area, FOX 32 viewers captured images of the weather in action. 

Here are some of the images submitted by our viewers. Submit your photos here: wfldweatherphotos@fox.com

CREDIT: Kim Jenkins in Aurora

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service and FOX 32 meteorologists.

