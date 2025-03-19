Chicago storms: Photos, videos capture Wednesday's severe weather
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs experienced severe weather on Wednesday.
The NWS said strong tornadoes are possible, along with ping-pong-sized hail and gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.
A Tornado Warning is in effect for dozens of Illinois counties, such as Will, Kankakee and Lake County, Indiana, until at least 6 p.m.
Chicago storm photos
What we know:
As storms moved through the area, FOX 32 viewers captured images of the weather in action.
CREDIT: Kim Jenkins in Aurora
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the National Weather Service and FOX 32 meteorologists.