Chicago storms: Photos, videos capture Wednesday's severe weather

Residents in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs experienced severe weather on Wednesday.

The NWS said strong tornadoes are possible, along with ping-pong-sized hail and gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for dozens of Illinois counties, such as Will, Kankakee and Lake County, Indiana, until at least 6 p.m.

FOR LIVE UPDATES, CLICK HERE

Chicago storm photos

What we know:

As storms moved through the area, FOX 32 viewers captured images of the weather in action.

Here are some of the images submitted by our viewers. Submit your photos here: wfldweatherphotos@fox.com

Image 1 of 8 ▼ CREDIT: Kim Jenkins in Aurora