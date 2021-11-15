Possible snow in Chicago area Monday precedes roller-coaster temps this week

It’s not really about how much snow is going to fall on Monday, because it sure won’t be much. It’s about when it comes down.

The period of greatest concern is during the afternoon commute when a band of light snow (and I do mean light) will stretch over parts of Chicagoland.

Temperatures aloft will be cold enough that anything that does manage to fall from the clouds will be snow.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP FOR LATEST UPDATES

Highs today will be mired in the mid-to-upper 30s, but they won’t drop that much overnight thanks to the approach of a warm front that will deliver about 18 hours of 50°-60° temperatures across the area from late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

There will be some rain on Wednesday which could impact rush hours, especially the morning.

Temps will slide through the 40s Wednesday afternoon after morning highs in the upper 50s.

Advertisement

The rest of the week looks quiet with temperatures running just a few degrees below normal for mid-November.