Record-breaking warmth in store for Chicago today

Highs today will flirt with the record of 75 degrees set just two years ago.

Skies will be partly sunny and there will be a stiff breeze out of the south. We will break a record for the warmest low on this date. That record is currently 52 degrees set in 1949. It will stay warmer than that through 11:59 p.m.

In fact, tomorrow’s high will be whatever the reading is at midnight. I like 58 degrees at that time but kiss anything remotely that warm goodbye for a longgggggggggg time. With the cold front that heralds the big change, I remain utterly unimpressed with much if any rainfall here. Sprinkles or a brief shower overnight behind the actual front.

Then, it’s unseasonably cold for the next 10 days at least.

The weekend will feature highs only in the upper 30s with a few flurries on Saturday not out of the question. There is another chance of a mix of rain/snow Tuesday.

Nicole is now a tropical storm after making landfall as a CAT 1 Hurricane just south of Vero Beach FL around 2am Chicago time.