Record-breaking warmth to end Tuesday night as temps dip into 30s

Prepare to bundle up, Chicago. A record-breaking stretch of November temperatures in the 70s will be swept away Tuesday night by rain and 45 mph gusts.

The unseasonable warm temperatures are expected to plummet Tuesday evening to 36 degrees — which is about normal for the season — according to the National Weather Service.

“Our extraordinary stretch of November warmth continues [Monday], but will come to an abrupt end with a strong cold front passage Tuesday afternoon and evening,” the weather service said on Twitter.

By 10 a.m. Monday, temperatures had already reached 70 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, breaking a record for the the longest 70-plus-degree stretch in Chicago, last set in 1953 when the area had five days of similar weather.

“This is the 6th consecutive day in the 70s which is now the longest consecutive stretch of 70s in the month of November,” the weather service said.

Sunday’s high of 76 degrees was the warmest Nov. 8 on record in Chicago — breaking the record set in 1931 — and was among the 10 hottest November days since record-keeping began in 1871.

Tuesday night’s rain will be followed by a sunny Veteran’s Day Wednesday with a high temperature near 50 degrees, according to the weather service.

Thursday could see a high near 55 degrees and Friday near 48. There’s a chance of rain over the weekend, with a high near 49 on Saturday and a high near 56 on Sunday.