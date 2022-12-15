Scattered snow, gusty winds hit Chicago today

Today we have scattered snow showers and temps in the mid 30s by the afternoon.

Gusty wind at 25-35 mph will continue today as well.

The chance for snow is back tomorrow with limited visibility possible at times. Highs tomorrow will be around freezing.

There may be an isolated snow shower Saturday, but the bigger story this weekend will be the cold temps with highs only in the 20s. Monday and Tuesday look to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

There is a chance for snow by the middle of next week that we will be monitoring. Highs in the low 20s Wednesday and Thursday