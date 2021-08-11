Severe thunderstorms to pass through Chicago area Wednesday

A large portion of northern Illinois is under a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday as a band of of bad weather passes through the region.

The National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chicago, Cicero and Arlington Heights until 10:45 a.m.

Elgin, Waukegan and Buffalo Grove are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Aurora, Oswego and Montgomery until 10:30 a.m.

Penny-sized hail is possible with wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

A heat advisory will go into effect for Chicago from noon to 7 p.m.

The combined heat and humidity will make it feel like 105 degrees outside.

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening and tonight with the highest threat window between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Strong, straight line winds will also play a factor in today's weather.

