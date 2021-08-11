Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 8:52 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 10:50 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 12:15 PM CDT, La Porte County

Severe thunderstorms to pass through Chicago area Wednesday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff and Tim McGill
Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Aug. 11th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - A large portion of northern Illinois is under a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday as a band of of bad weather passes through the region.

The National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chicago, Cicero and Arlington Heights until 10:45 a.m.

Elgin, Waukegan and Buffalo Grove are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Aurora, Oswego and Montgomery until 10:30 a.m.

Penny-sized hail is possible with wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

A heat advisory will go into effect for Chicago from noon to 7 p.m. 

The combined heat and humidity will make it feel like 105 degrees outside.

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening and tonight with the highest threat window between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Strong, straight line winds will also play a factor in today's weather.

