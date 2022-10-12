Showers precede cold front today in Chicago

Showers and storms in Chicago are likely throughout the day and into the first half of the night.

It will remain blustery, too, with winds gusting past 30 mph. Highs reach the mid 60s today before a cold front hits this afternoon.

Temps will go down for the next week. Highs will be generally in the 50s although next Monday and Tuesday it may never climb out of the 40s.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Small chance of a brief shower tomorrow afternoon and late Friday night. The Bears game will be dry and chilly with kickoff temp in the low 40s.