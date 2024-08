Showers and thunderstorms are popping up around the Chicago area Thursday evening.

These storms are expected to become less frequent after 10 p.m. and some storms have already produced brief heavy downpours, gusty winds exceeding 40 miles per hour and pea-sized hail.

Looking ahead to Friday, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with highs reaching the low 80s.

A few showers are expected to occur, mostly before noon.