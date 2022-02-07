Slick commute expected Monday morning across Chicago area; temps in the teens

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. for Lake, McHenry and northern Cook counties due to freezing drizzle and light snow.

Expect a slick morning commute there, especially on untreated or elevated surfaces.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper teens and low 20s after the passage of a cold front. It will be a little gusty today and tomorrow with wind up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be in the upper 30s, some areas could tag 40!

Flurries are possible especially late Wednesday and snow possible Thursday night and Friday. Highs in the low 30s Thursday and back to almost 40 Friday.

The weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s under partly to mostly sunny skies.