Snow falls across Chicago area, more expected Wednesday

Snow piled on in Lake County Tuesday, as the first measurable snowfall of the season was recorded.

"It’s been a ride, it’s been off and on throughout the whole day," said Mike Coletta, owner of AMC Landscapes.

Plow drivers like Coletta are kicking it into high gear.

"We started out salting this morning, pretty early. And then we transitioned over to plowing," said Coletta.

The owner of AMC Landscapes says the first snowfall of the season is all about getting back into the swing of things.

"Overall the snow is not real thick, so it’s just about kind of getting everybody in gear and going this year," said Coletta. "We’ll be at this pretty much throughout the night."

With snow accumulating on roads and driveways in Gurnee, some braved the elements for a last-minute trip to the store.

"I don’t have a snow shovel actually," said Max Abraham, who lives nearby.

While Abraham didn’t have a shovel until Tuesday night, he is all too familiar with the snow. He just moved to the area from Edmonton, Canada.

"For the last nine years, I'm used to this heavy snow," said Abraham.

Like Abraham, Jared Heinz is gearing up for the winter season – purchasing a snow brush on Tuesday.

"I just wanted to at least have something ready, but I wasn’t expecting so much. It’s still going actually, I’m surprised," said Heinz. "I’m excited, I love snow. That’s the reason we’re in Illinois, right? I mean you’d move south if you didn’t want snow."

More snow is expected in some areas. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lake County until 6 a.m. Wednesday.