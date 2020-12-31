Snow, rain, sleet in New Year’s Day forecast

Chicago may ring in the new year with an inch or two of rain, snow and sleet.

There’s also risk of icing as the slushy mix moves in by 3 p.m. Friday., according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was set for 10 a.m. Friday to midnight in northern Illinois.

The precipitation should become solid rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and may mix with snow after 4 p.m., forecasters said.

The temperature Friday should top out at 34 degrees, but there’s a greater risk of ice if the temperature doesn’t reach that high.

Near Year’s Day will also be breezy, with winds between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

Little or no ice accumulation is expected, but snow and sleet could pile up between 1 and 2 inches.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high near 38 degrees.

Sunday will be nearly as warm with mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.