Spring snow surprises Chicago's South Side, southwest suburbs

The Brief Snow fell heavily on Chicago’s South Side and southwest suburbs just as spring officially arrived. Drivers in Palos Park faced slushy roads and poor visibility, while many had to clear their cars before heading out. After recent tornado sirens, rain, and mud, this snowfall added to the unpredictable weather swing.



It’s a pretty snow here in Tinley Park and could be the kind that doesn’t stick around long.

When it fell, it was a reminder that any kind of weather can happen right now.

"It's a bipolar state"

What they're saying:

Rashid Bzami brushed a couple of inches of snow from his car.

"It’s a lot of snow, especially after a couple of good days and then after that, tornadoes, and all of the sudden, it’s snowing and it’s too much snow. It’s a bipolar state," Bzami said.

Area residents said they are well aware that winter-type weather is not finished with us, but spring is here, in whatever form it takes.