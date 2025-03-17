Springlike weather returns to Chicagoland—but storms loom midweek

The Brief After a weekend of fluctuating temperatures, Chicagoland is enjoying springlike conditions to start the workweek. Highs will climb into the mid-60s on Tuesday before a strong storm system moves in Wednesday. Severe storms, including damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes, are possible midweek, followed by a temperature drop and possible snow.



After a rollercoaster weekend, Chicago is settling into a stretch of milder weather—at least for now.

Monday’s temperatures reached the low to mid-50s, and tonight will remain above average, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies.

What's next:

Tuesday will be a beautiful day, with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-60s, making for a true taste of spring. However, this quiet weather won’t last long.

A strong storm system is set to move in Wednesday, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and eventually even snow. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Chicagoland under a Slight Risk for severe storms on Wednesday, with the most concerning timeframe in the afternoon and early evening. These storms could bring damaging winds, hail, and possibly even isolated tornadoes.

By Wednesday night, colder air will sweep into the area, potentially changing lingering rain showers into snow. Snowfall is expected to taper off by daybreak Thursday, with the rest of the day bringing decreasing clouds and highs in the mid-40s.

Friday will be calmer, with mostly cloudy skies and highs returning to the mid-50s. The weekend remains uncertain, but current forecasts suggest on-and-off showers for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 50.

Stay tuned for updates as Wednesday’s system develops.