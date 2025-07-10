Storm chances and heat build across Chicago

Today will be in the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. We have the chance for storms on and off from this evening through the weekend.

There is a chance for severe storms tonight, Friday and on Saturday. We encourage everyone to sign up for push notifications in case a severe storm is in your vicinity over the next few days.

Along with the chance for storms, there will be HEAT in the forecast Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this weekend with the better chance for storms on Saturday.

Monday is looking sunny with highs near 90. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday with highs around 90, storm potential is looking to increase next Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.