Chicago weather: As storm clean-up continues, here's what to expect this weekend

As storm clean-up continues in the Chicago area, the weather is expected to give us a bit of a break over the next few days.



Thursday night will be quiet with lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Friday looks great with sunshine and highs returning to the 80s again. Our weekend ahead should remain quiet with increasing clouds and seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger into Monday, and then shower and storm chances return Tuesday through Thursday.