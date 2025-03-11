Storm system may bring severe weather Friday night

The Brief A cold front and strong winds from Lake Michigan caused temperatures to drop on Tuesday, but warmer weather is expected to return gradually. Inland areas will experience rising temperatures over the next few days, while lakefront areas will remain cooler due to an easterly breeze. Friday will bring a warm-up with highs in the 70s, but a storm system is expected to bring severe weather overnight, with cooler conditions returning by the weekend.



A cold front and strong winds off Lake Michigan sent temperatures tumbling on Tuesday, but a gradual warm-up is on the way.

While a lake breeze will keep things cooler near the shore, inland areas will see a steady rise in temperatures over the next few days.

Timeline:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday: A pleasant day with highs in the 50s, though lakefront areas will stay cooler in the mid to upper 40s due to an easterly breeze.

Thursday: Similar conditions, with most areas reaching the mid to upper 50s, while inland locations could climb into the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

What's next:

Friday will bring warmer temperatures and strong winds, with highs soaring into the 70s. However, a strong storm system is expected to arrive Friday night, potentially bringing severe thunderstorms to the area. The exact severity of these storms is still uncertain, but meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation.

By Saturday, skies will dry out, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid-60s. A sharp cooldown arrives on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the lower 40s.

Looking ahead, another warm-up is expected next week, with highs rebounding into the 50s on Monday and the 60s by Tuesday.