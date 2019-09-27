Strong storms prompt cancelation of more than 800 flights at O'Hare, Midway

A flash flood watch issued Friday has led to the cancelation of over 800 flights departing Chicago airports.

The watch effecting the Chicagoland Area was issued about 1:45 p.m. and is expected to extend until 3 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Travelers were advised to check their flight status with airlines. As of 5 p.m. O’Hare reported 738 flights had been canceled and Midway reported 65, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.