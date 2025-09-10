Chicago weather: Summer-like temps here for a while

The summer-like warmth is here to stay for a while!

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Wednesday's high temperatures topped out in the lower 80s, and we'll likely remain above average into next week.

Tonight will be seasonably cool in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly cloudy skies overhead. Thursday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80.

What's next:

We crank up the heat a little more Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will warm in the mid 80, possibly upper 80s in a few spots. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy during the day.

A chance of storms returns Friday night into early Saturday, but it appears to be scattered in nature.

Skies will dry out during the day on Saturday and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.