Sunday forecast: Up to 4 inches of rain possible in some areas, winds could top 40 mph

Meteorologist Mark Strehl says to expect rain across Chicago Sunday and Monday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Sunday afternoon and won't expire until Monday.

A wind advisory has also been issued for Sunday evening.

Rain totals will hit one to two inches across most of Chicago, with a narrow band of four inches of rain likely south of I-80.

Winds will most likely top 40 mph Sunday evening, with potential for 50 mph gusts over the lake.