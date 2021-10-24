Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:09 AM CDT until WED 9:35 PM CDT, Jasper County
20
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:30 AM CDT until THU 6:16 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:27 AM CDT until WED 5:01 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:38 PM CDT until WED 11:18 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 8:31 PM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:54 PM CDT until THU 2:43 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:20 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 3:24 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 9:30 PM CDT until THU 10:26 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Wind Advisory
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County

Sunday forecast: Up to 4 inches of rain possible in some areas, winds could top 40 mph

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Sunday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Oct. 24

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Meteorologist Mark Strehl says to expect rain across Chicago Sunday and Monday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Sunday afternoon and won't expire until Monday.

A wind advisory has also been issued for Sunday evening.

Rain totals will hit one to two inches across most of Chicago, with a narrow band of four inches of rain likely south of I-80.

Winds will most likely top 40 mph Sunday evening, with potential for 50 mph gusts over the lake.