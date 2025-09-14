Chicago weather: Sunshine and temps in the low 80s for Sunday

Your Sunday started out with clear skies and plenty of sunshine with warm but comfortable high temperatures coming up.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The daytime highs for Sunday are expected to be in the lower 80s throughout much of the area, with cooler temps near the lake.

Some far southwest and western suburbs might be in the mid to upper 80s.

Conditions should remain dry despite some clouds.

What's next:

There isn’t any rain expected for much of this week. The next best chance for precipitation is Friday but only about a 30-35% chance.

The start of the workweek will see daytime highs right back up into the 80s.