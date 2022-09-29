Sunshine and mid-60s for Chicago today ahead of warmer weekend

Locally, we open with a frost advisory well west of the city. More lows in the 30s today than yesterday.

Sunshine will warm us into the low/mid 60s this afternoon. After another chilly night we warm into the upper 60s to 70 degrees tomorrow then into the low 70s for the glorious weekend.

No sign of any rainfall through midweek.

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It’s going to move out of Florida later today then swing back for a run into South Carolina tomorrow.