Sunshine, mid 70s in Chicago today ahead of unseasonably warm weather

A few more hours left dealing with this stubborn storm system then it’s all systems go for a return to summer.

Clouds and even some sprinkles to open the early morning then sunshine fills the sky with highs in the mid 70s.

Mainly clear tonight with mid to upper 50s most locations.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with 80° except near the lake.

Then, it’s sunny with mid 80s right through Saturday before things really heat up.

Could be flirting with 90° early next week. Little chance of any rainfall for at least the next week after this morning’s sprinkles.