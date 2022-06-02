Sunshine, pleasant temps take hold Thursday across Chicago

Sunshine will be in abundance today with highs in the mid 70s away from the cooling influence of a light lake breeze.

Tonight will be pleasant under clear skies. Tomorrow features sunshine and upper 70s with a few of our western spots possibly reaching 80 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of a shower far north mainly in the morning. Highs will be close to normal in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and mild again with showers likely during the PM. No sign of any significant heat. No sign of severe storms for the entire forecast period.

One national note, southern Florida will take a hit from a tropical wave Saturday that is in part rooted in the remnants of what was Hurricane Agatha which moved into Mexico earlier this week. Heavy rainfall would be the concern there.