Temperatures sink back to normal after unusual stretch of 60° weather

After back-to-back 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday our temperatures will drop back to about average.

A sunny start to Friday before clouds move in this afternoon with highs today near 40. A light mix of rain and snow overnight into the first part of Saturday. A dusting up to a half inch of snow is possible.

This would be the first measurable snow of December.

The latest date for the first measurable snow on record is Dec. 20.

More sun but colder Sunday with highs in the middle 30s. No bitter cold or major storms in sight through next week.