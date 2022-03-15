Temps in the 40s today across Chicago ahead of Wednesday warmup

Whether it feels like late February or early April depends on how close to the lake you are today.

Near the chilly water, highs today may barely climb into the 40s, while about an hour’s drive to the west, it could be 62 degrees.

Skies will range from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny as well with some patchy fog around this morning.

No issues tonight other than patchy fog again. Tomorrow is the warmest day of the forecast period with upper 60s likely and almost certainly some 70 degree spots, too. Gorgeous day with a gusty wind but that’s a fair trade.

St. Patrick’s Day starts out mild and dry and we should hit 60 degrees or thereabouts but light rain is likely by nightfall and will continue Friday.

The US model, known as the GFS, drenches the area with rain then delivers several inches of snow Friday night into Saturday. I’m not buying it.

However, it’s possible that a few flakes of wet snow could mix in Friday night. Temperatures rebound though and we should be in the mid 50s to 60s Sunday throughMonday.