Temps sink into the 30s Thursday ahead of nearly total lunar eclipse

Is it my imagination or did somebody turn off the heat outside?

Well, you better turn it on inside with temperatures currently running about 25 degrees colder than Wednesday morning’s lofty levels for mid November.

Today will open with some sun but a deck of stratocumulus clouds will attack from the north by late morning.

Could there be a flurry or two? Sure.

Anything of consequence? Nope.

Tonight there will be a nearly total eclipse of the moon.

About 97% of the moon’s surface will fall into the earth’s umbra-the darkest part of the shadow. This will be more than enough to allow the moon to turn that copper color.

Peak time will be 3:03 a.m. CST.

1:18 a.m. to 4:47 a.m. covers the entire umbral eclipse period for viewing.

Tomorrow will be similar to today both thermally and from a sky perspective.

Pacific air invades for the weekend with highs both days around 50°.

Showers are possible Sunday as a strong cold front hits, delivering the coldest punch of autumn so far for Monday.