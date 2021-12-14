Temps to hover around 50° Tuesday ahead of potential record highs

The Record Watch is on. Before we get to that, we have a pleasant day on the way today with sunshine to start, mixing with more cloud cover as the afternoon arrives.

Highs should range from upper 40s far north to mid 50s far south.

Tonight, temperatures actually begin to rise through the 50s despite a few light rain showers.

Now-for Wednesday. It looks like a remarkable day with highs threatening the record for the date of 64° set back in 1971. This will be achieved without a lick of sun.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Were the sun to have appeared, the atmosphere would have supported highs around 70°. Can’t rule out a spotty light shower but most of the day just looks overcast. Winds become the main story as a powerhouse storm system cranks to our west.

Winds could reach more than 50mph heading into Thursday, similar to Friday night but without the severe thunderstorm threat.

Advertisement

Speaking of Thursday, we could very well tag the record high for that day as well if the temperature is at least 60° around midnight before the cold front sweeps through. That record was set in 1984. So two may go down. Going to be close!