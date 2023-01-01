Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago

A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather.

On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late Monday evening into the overnight hours.

On Tuesday morning, Chicagoans should expect morning shows and very mild temperatures likely to max out in the 60s. Chicago may even get a bit of sunshine in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, daytime highs will return to the 30s and will stay that way for the rest of the week.