Thunderstorms to move through Chicago Tuesday evening

Thunderstorms will hit the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening, while areas farther west could see a tornado threat, forecasters say.

The storms, some of them scattered, will hit Chicago mainly after 4 p.m., according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

The rain should continue until 4 a.m. Wednesday, with rainfall totaling between a half inch and three-quarters of an inch, the weather service said.

Central parts of northern Illinois may see severe storms and possible tornadoes.

“There is a risk of scattered severe thunderstorms, with the risk more favored over north central Illinois than points east. The primary threats are damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Temperatures in Chicago will top out Tuesday at 61 degrees, although collar counties away from Lake Michigan could see temperatures in the 70s, according to the weather service.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more rain, mainly after 1 p.m., with temperatures rising to the mid-50s, and strong winds with gusts as high as 25 mph.