Thursday expected to be cloudy, seasonably cool in Chicago with possible frost, fog to come

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 50s, with no major weather concerns for the next few days.

The evening will be chilly with most of the Chicago area in the mid to upper 30s, except downtown.

Patchy fog and or frost is possible this evening into Friday morning. Tomorrow looks mainly sunny with highs around 60 degrees. Saturday is a winner with sunshine and temps in the mid 60s.

Timing for any shower activity is sped up for Sunday, but still looks spotty and mainly in the late afternoon or at night. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Halloween now looks entirely dry and pleasant with temps in the low to mid 60s. Next week will remain warmer than normal with a couple of days that could push 70 degrees.