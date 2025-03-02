Tornado recap: Chicagoland shatters records back-to-back in 2023 and 2024

As severe weather season approaches, it’s worth revisiting the past two years in the Chicagoland area.

Tornado Recap of 2023-2024

Both 2023 and 2024 were record-breaking years for tornadoes in the Chicago area.

What we know:

In 2023, the National Weather Service office in Chicago confirmed 58 tornadoes, shattering the previous record of 30 set in 2015.

Then in 2024, another record was set with 63 confirmed tornadoes in Chicagoland. Of those, 41 touched down over just two days—July 14 and 15.

The 10-year annual average for tornadoes in Chicagoland is just 16, highlighting how remarkably active the past two years have been.

It wasn’t just Chicagoland setting records—Illinois as a whole saw 142 confirmed tornadoes in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 124 set in 2006.

For reference, 2023 came close to that mark with 121 tornadoes.

Looking Ahead:

As spring approaches, now is the time to review your severe weather plan at home and work.

Make sure you and your family have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.