Trend of above average temps continues Monday heading into Christmas

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Dec. 20th

FOX 32's Tim McGill breaks down Monday's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Today will be the 11th straight day with above average temperatures as our quiet pattern continues.  

No major storms or bitter cold in sight through Christmas weekend.  

Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 40s. 

Only chance of precipitation this week is some rain on Friday.  

Coldest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs near freezing then warming into the 50s by Friday.  

Lower to middle 40s for Christmas Day with mostly sunny skies.