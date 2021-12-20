Trend of above average temps continues Monday heading into Christmas

Today will be the 11th straight day with above average temperatures as our quiet pattern continues.

No major storms or bitter cold in sight through Christmas weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 40s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Only chance of precipitation this week is some rain on Friday.

Coldest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs near freezing then warming into the 50s by Friday.

Advertisement

Lower to middle 40s for Christmas Day with mostly sunny skies.