Tuesday to get unseasonably hot in Chicago

There is a small chance of a shower or storm this morning but the main story today is heat.

The record for today is 93 degrees set four years ago. It’s safe, but not by much. I’ve taken my forecast high up to 90 degrees.

Skies will end up mostly sunny this afternoon. Tonight will be unseasonably mild with lows not far from 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will still be warm with highs around 80 degrees, warmer south, cooler north. But a cold front slices through and by late in the day temps will be on the way down.

A shower or storm is possible but rainfall looks meager. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s most places by Thursday morning with highs only in the mid to upper 60s through Friday.

Fiona is a major hurricane (Category 3) now with max sustained winds of 115 mph as of this writing. She’s nearing the Turks and Caicos islands.