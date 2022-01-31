Typical January temps expected Monday ahead of midweek winter storm

Do you want the good news or the bad news first? Ok, I’ll pick.

Let’s start with the good.

No issues today other than some patchy freezing fog well west of the city, mainly Fox Valley and points west. Skies will be partly cloudy and we should see highs close to freezing by late afternoon. Temps won’t fall much tonight with winds picking up out of the south.

Tomorrow will be milder with widespread low 40s. Rainfall is possible in the afternoon and mainly southern sections of Chicagoland.

Starting late Tuesday night, colder air moves in and precipitation changes to snow. This will continue into Wednesday with areas from the city south being favored for the majority of the snow.

A winter storm watch is up for those areas through Thursday evening. The second "half" of the storm comes in Wednesday night into Thursday, although there may not be much of gap between the waves of snow.

This one is still up for grabs as to how much of our area is hit. Some models track the majority of this city and south again while others bring anything from a few additional inches everywhere to a crippling double-digit event for all of Chicagoland.

Lake-effect snow could complicate the forecast on Thursday as well.

The takeaway for now is that a long-duration and significant snowstorm is on the way for the middle of the week for some of or all of Chicagoland with the current bias for greatest impacts south of the city.

Beyond that storm it’s cold into the first weekend of February.