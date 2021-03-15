Up to 2 inches of snow expected Monday

Chicagoans who had gotten used to the balmy spring weather of the last few weeks may be disappointed to learn that the area is due for at least one more blast of winter weather Monday.

With temperatures peaking at 35 degrees, the city is expected to see between one and two inches of snowfall, mainly in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow will turn to rain as evening approaches, and then peter out early Tuesday morning, the weather service said. The temperature should fall only a couple degrees Monday night.

The slushy weather follows days of strong winds in the area, which knocked out power to over 12,000 homes and toppled multiple trees last week.

Monday isn’t expected to be quite so gusty, but winds may still reach speeds of up to 35 mph, the weather service said.