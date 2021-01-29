Up to 9 inches of snow possible Saturday in 2nd snowstorm in a week

A winter storm could dump between 6 and 9 inches of snow on Chicago, less than a week after the region weathered its largest snowfall in two years.

The heavy, wet snow will quickly intensify after it hits Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said in its winter weather watch, effective 3 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Up to 5 inches could fall in the few hours between 6 p.m. Saturday and midnight, weather service meteorologist Brian Leatherwood said.

Chicago winters have been relatively mild, in terms of snowfall, over the last couple years, Leatherwood said.

But compared with those seasons’ storms, "this is one of the bigger ones," he said.

Forecasters expect the upper limits of snowfall between 8 and 9 inches, Leatherwood said.

The snow — in combination with strong wind and low visibility — could cause dangerous driving conditions and lakeshore waves up to 8 feet tall, the weather service said in its forecast.

When the snow eases Sunday morning, the winds will change from west to east and bring a round of lake-effect snow. That snow could last until Sunday evening.

Another storm that hit the area Tuesday dropped 5.8 inches of snow at O’Hare International Airport, which was the largest snowfall in Chicago since April 2019.

This storm — which is just reaching the southwest coast — could easily surpass that total, according to Leatherwood.

Chicago has recorded 11.1 inches of snow so far this season, putting us above the 10.8 inch average, Leatherwood said.

While Tuesday’s storm brought the area up to the average, Leatherwood said, "this storm could put us above normal."