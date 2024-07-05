Warm, mainly dry weekend on tap for NASCAR Street Race in Chicago

The City of Chicago will see a warm and mainly dry weekend as the NASCAR Street Race returns to town.

On Friday, Chicago saw a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but most of the area enjoyed partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Skies will remain partly Friday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs around 80. We're a little warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and a chance of rain in the evening/overnight.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast Sunday night into Tuesday.

After that, our weather pattern appears to be calm with sunshine and temps in the 80s later next week.