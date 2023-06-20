More warm and pleasant Chicago weather expected into the weekend

The Chicago weather forecast for the upcoming weekend is looking sunny, warm, and pleasant.

High temperatures will reach at least the lower to middle 80s, with a few areas possibly reaching 90 degrees.

However, on Sunday and Monday, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, bringing some rain to the area. It's important to note that this rain is not expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing drought.

Along the lake, temperatures will be cooler by five to ten degrees compared to inland areas, and this trend will continue into early next week.