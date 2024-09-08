Warm-up on the way for Chicago this week with sunny skies
CHICAGO - A warm-up is on the way for the Chicago area this week after a brief spell of fall-like temperatures.
On Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Monday through Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from 82 to 88 degrees.
Here's a look at this week's high temperatures:
- Monday: 82 degrees
- Tuesday: 85 degrees
- Wednesday: 88 degrees
- Thursday: 88 degrees
- Friday: 85 degrees
- Saturday: 78 degrees
