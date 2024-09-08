Warm-up on the way for Chicago this week with sunny skies

The Brief Chicago will warm up this week after having a few days of cooler temperatures. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s. Monday to Thursday will see sunny skies and highs between 82-88°F.



A warm-up is on the way for the Chicago area this week after a brief spell of fall-like temperatures.

On Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Monday through Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from 82 to 88 degrees.

Here's a look at this week's high temperatures:

Monday: 82 degrees

Tuesday: 85 degrees

Wednesday: 88 degrees

Thursday: 88 degrees

Friday: 85 degrees

Saturday: 78 degrees

