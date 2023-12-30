What will the weather be like on New Year's Eve in Chicago?

As the clock ticks down to bid farewell to 2023, Chicagoans can expect just a little bit of snow before the start of the new year.

A sprinkle of flurries and light snow is expected on Sunday. However, there will be little to no accumulation.

Residents are urged to dress warmly as they venture out to New Year's Eve celebrations.

The roads and sidewalks are likely to remain mostly clear, but don't be surprised if you see a light dusting of snow in some areas.

Enjoy the festivities and bundle up to ring in 2024!