Wednesday morning will be the warmest Chicago will be for the next week

The next couple of hours will be the warmest for at least the next week so enjoy it while we can.

Yesterday’s high occurred at 11:59 p.m. when the temperature climbed to 56°.

It has already tagged 60° during the overnight but with a cold front bearing down, that won’t have legs. However, temperatures won’t "crash" right away.

More like a slide into the upper 40s for the afternoon with the real deal coming in tonight and lasting through Friday.

Rainfall wise? Not much.

Scattered showers from mid-morning into the late afternoon, ending from NW to SE.

Highs tomorrow may not reach 40° despite a good dose of sunshine.

Friday would hit 40° but barely with sun. Saturday looks milder with highs around 50°.

Sunday presents the next chance for rain showers in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

After that, the coldest air of autumn appears poised to slap us starting Monday.