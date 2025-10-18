Chicago Weather: Multiple rounds of wet weather through Saturday

We are starting with scattered showers and storms.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There is a chance for a few frisky storms later today, with the biggest threat for severe storms being in Northwest Indiana.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight, the rain continues and lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Rain Sunday will start to taper by early afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s. It will be gusty Sunday with winds gusting to about 35-40 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. There is a chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.