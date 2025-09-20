Chicago weather: Wet start to weekend, cooler temps arrive

It was a wet and thundery start to the weekend with cooler temperatures on the way.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Showers and thunderstorms were still scattered throughout the area early Saturday morning.

That will remain prevalent throughout the day as scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the area through the afternoon. That doesn’t necessarily mean it will be an all-day soaker.

The seasonably high temps are cooling with forecasted highs mostly in the upper 70s and some low 80s.

What's next:

Every single day for the next week will have at least a chance of precipitation.

Sunday is expected to be a bit drier and cooler with temps pulling back into the 70s for daytime highs.