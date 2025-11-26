Chicago weather: Wind advisory in effect, a cold Thanksgiving in store

The windy conditions continue with a wind advisory remaining until 9 p.m.

Gusts of 50-60 mph continue to be possible through the afternoon. As of early afternoon, there is light snow along the WI border.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tomorrow will be cold for Thanksgiving, but it will be mostly sunny.

Morning temps will feel like the teens for turkey trots. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s. It will be a little gusty tonight and tomorrow with wind to about 30-35 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

What's next:

Accumulating snow is expected Friday night and Saturday. This may be impactful for weekend travel.

We have the potential for rain to mix in for some late on Saturday.

There is a chance for snow early Sunday with highs in the low 30s. The potential for snow is back Monday and Monday night.

There is a potential for 6-plus inches of snow in the Chicagoland area this weekend, so impacts on travel are expected.

Temperatures will be even colder early next week!

Monday will be in the mid 20s with partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies are back Tuesday with highs in the low 20s.