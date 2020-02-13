Wind chill advisory takes effect Thursday night, bringing chills as low as minus 15

Subzero wind chills will hit the Chicago metro area Thursday evening, with temperatures expected to fall to nearly zero after the sun sets, forecasters say.

A wind chill advisory lasts from 8 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be their lowest since last winter, with a low overnight of 3 degrees above zero, according to the weather service.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph — with gusts up to 35 mph — will bring wind chills possibly 15 below zero in Chicago and as low as minus 20 west of the metro area, according to the weather service.

The bitter cold follows an overnight snowstorm that dumped 4 inches of snow at Midway and 3.5 inches at O’Hare international airports, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will rebound quickly by Saturday into the 30s.

The Chicago winter has been fairly mild, with January and December both measuring about 6 degrees above average, according to the weather service.

The City of Chicago has published an online list of warming centers.