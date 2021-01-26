Winter storm dumps 3 inches of snow on Chicago, more possible Tuesday

Dozens of flights have been canceled as of Tuesday morning after a winter storm began to move over the Chicago area the night before.

Just over three inches of snow were recorded at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday morning after the system barreled into the region early Monday afternoon — bringing with it freezing temperatures and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The snowfall is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

More snowfall is possible Tuesday, the weather service said.

O’Hare reported 28 cancellations as of Tuesday morning, while 31 were reported at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation website. Both airports reported average delays of less than 15 minutes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About 280 salt spreaders were deployed in response to the storm with a focus on addressing ice and snow along Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Advertisement

Motorists were advised to drive slowly as the wind gusts and snow could cause limited visibility.

The snow should drastically slow down Wednesday, the weather service said, with less than half an inch expected.

As the storm moves over the area and temperatures dip, warming areas are available at the city’s six community service centers for residents in need of refuge from the cold weather from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Department of Family and Support Services said.

A list of the community service centers can be found here.