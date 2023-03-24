The Chicago area is expecting some spring snow this weekend, and now, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for two counties.

Lake and McHenry counties will be impacted the most by snow, according to the National Weather Service. The warning will go into effect on Saturday at 4 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for northern Cook County from Saturday at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

An advisory is also in effect for DeKalb, Kane, and Kenosha (Wisconsin) counties from Saturday at 4 a.m. until 1 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The winter storm will bring wet snow. Several computer models show more than a half foot of snow over the northern half of the Chicago area with several inches even in the city.

Interestingly, though, FOX 32's in-house model shows about ½ to 2 inches of snow total across our viewing area.

Snow will begin melting Saturday afternoon as highs get into the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be even milder Sunday, promoting additional melting of any snow that stuck. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Looks like a little rain possibly mixing with light snow into Monday morning. Accumulations with this one are not expected.